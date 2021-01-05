Alleged Fresno gang member sentenced to prison after pursuit

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A Fresno man was sentenced to four years in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Alleged street gang member Mario Alberto Rangel, 29 from Fresno, was sentenced Tuesday by U.S. District Judge Dale A. Drozd, U.S. Attorney McGregor W. Scott announced.

Mario Rangel, 28 (Courtesy Fresno Police Dept)

According to court documents, on Oct. 22, 2019, Fresno Police officers tried to stop Rangel for a traffic violation when he failed to yield.

Moments later, according to Scott, 29-year-old Rangel, who is from Fresno, crashed into another vehicle, exited his car and fled the scene on foot. Fresno Police officers arrested him a short time later. The abandoned car was searched, and a loaded shotgun was found in the back seat.

Rangel is prohibited from possessing firearms because of his prior criminal record, including a 2018 conviction for assault with a firearm on a person, according to Scott.