Alleged DUI driver causes thousands of dollar in damage after plowing into Clovis skatepark

An alleged DUI driver caused thousands of dollars worth of damage to a popular Clovis park Friday.

Police said a woman crashed through the fence at Rotary Skatepark around 2 a.m.

“A pickup truck had driven over the curb into the wrought iron fencing,” Officer Mark Bradford with the Clovis Police Department said.

The city said it’s going to take a few weeks to fix and had a temporary fence up.

Bradford was the officer who made the arrest. He said 22-year-old Cori McCool of Clovis was behind the wheel. She was headed northbound on Villa when she jumped the curb and turned right into the park.

“She was place in custody. She was cooperative. She was transported to Clovis Community Hospital where I continued my DUI investigation,” Bradford said.

A breathalyzer revealed McCool’s BAC at .14 — nearly twice the legal limit.

Amy Hance, the city’s general services manager, estimates the damages to the park at about $10,000.

“It’s been open since 2005 and we have thousands of kids that come every year and enjoy it,” she said.

Rotary is the city’s only skatepark.

“Our facility maintenance crew came in cleaned it up. It’s going to be several weeks before we get a new fence in and get everything back to normal,” Hance said.

Bradford said this is the suspects first offense and she was cited on two counts of DUI.

“This is a prime example of the reason why people should not drink and drive. This could have been worse if this was a daytime intoxicated driver, because there’s kids there skate boarding,” Bradford said.

Hance said the park will reopen Saturday at 10 a.m. but full repairs will take a few weeks.