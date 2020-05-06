‘All of us have a role to play’: How Mariposa County worked together against COVID-19

MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE) – Although Mariposa County didn’t report its first COVID-19 cases until last week, there has been a contact tracing team ready to go for months.

Health Officer Dr. Eric Sergienko, with the county’s Health and Human Services Agency, first heard reports about cases in Wuhan, China on Dec. 31.

“From a perspective here in Mariposa or even in California, it was an early warning of a disease with pandemic potential,” Sergienko said.

In a county of roughly 18,000 residents, Sergienko led an effort in coming up with a rapid contact tracing plan in February.

Mariposa County has one part-time and two full-time public health nurses. Sergienko asked them how many cases they would be able to investigate if the virus reached the county. They told him they would run out of the ability to contact trace after one or two cases.

“I said, ‘really we can’t afford to fail after one or two cases,'” Sergienko said.

Sergienko then decided to reach out to the Mariposa County’s sheriff. Together they assembled a team of 16 investigators trained in contact tracing. The team includes sheriff deputies as well as probation officers.

That effort is now proving to be effective.

The county reported its first COVID-19 case on April 28, and within a day, they were able to track down 25 people that one patient came into contact with. Fourteen people in the county are now confirmed to have contracted the virus, 13 including the initial case, and those linked to that case.

“This was a strong validation of our contract tracing unit,” Sergienko said.

Sergienko had experience in this field. He had previously worked two years with Washington State developing their pandemic influenza plan and his last job with the Navy was as the Department of Defense Liaison at the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC).

However, he said it wasn’t just him who helped make the plan effective: it’s the collaboration of several agencies throughout the county and the teamwork they have been able to build through several disasters.

“We’re small government, we’ve had the Detwiler Fire and Ferguson Fire and other disasters like floods, and that’s brought us together as a team,” Sergienko said.

Other counties that are using similar contact tracing plans in which law enforcement is used include Madera, Stanislaus, Tuolumne, and Merced counties. Mariposa County worked in collaboration with them in developing those plans.

Mariposa County also expanded its testing capacity with a new site on Tuesday. Sergienko said the goal is to test up to 132 people daily.

“The modeling says we should do 152 tests per 100,000 people, we’re doing almost 10 times that.”

He said the key is ensuring counties are working together in fighting the pandemic.

“If there’s one thing I could suggest to a county, whether it’s small or medium-size or big, is that pandemic influenza-like any other disaster is a whole of government response, it’s not just public health, it’s not just health and human services. It’s the sheriff, it’s the county council, it’s public works — all of us have a role to play in pandemic response,” Sergienko said.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.