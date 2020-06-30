All L.A. County beaches closed for July 4th weekend as coronavirus cases skyrocket

Breaking News
by: Nisha Gutierrez-Jaime

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KTLA) — Fourth of July revelers have been advised to stay away from Los Angeles County beaches as coronavirus cases skyrocketed.

The temporary closures affect all beaches, piers, parking lots, beach bike paths, and beach access points beginning on Friday at 12:01 a.m., and lasting through 5 a.m. on Monday, L.A. County officials announced.

L.A. County reached a concerning milestone on Monday with another 2,903 coronavirus cases, the highest ever reported in the county, and 22 new deaths. There are now 100,772 confirmed coronavirus cases across the county.

“We had almost 3,000 reported cases just today. We cannot risk having crowds at the beach this holiday weekend,” Hahn said on Twitter.

The new order makes it illegal to trespass at these beach locations and is punishable by law to include, but not limited to a $1,000 fine, officials said.

