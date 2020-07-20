KSEE24 RESCAN /
KSEE24 has officially switched frequencies. You must rescan your TV if you use an antenna. Call 559-222-2411 Option 3 for more info.

Aldi’s grocery store to require face masks starting July 27th

News
Posted: / Updated:

Executives with the grocery store Aldi said that the store will require customers to wear face masks starting on July 27th.

In an announcement on it their website, Aldi said it is following the CDC recommendations.

Employees at the grocery store are already required to wear them.

The grocery store chain said that customers can also opt for delivery or curbside pickup in some locations.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know