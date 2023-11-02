Usually, the worst part about a trip to Disneyland is the time it takes to get there.

But now, travelers planning on making a trip to “The Happiest Place on Earth” can get into the Disney mindset long before they pass through those turnstiles, smell those churros and turkey legs and feast their eyes on that iconic castle.

Alaska Airlines has officially unveiled a new themed aircraft that’s inspired by Disneyland’s newest reimagined land.

“Mickey’s Toontown Express” is your average Boeing 737-800, but its design is anything but ordinary.

Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and their pals, Pluto, Donald and Daisy, are featured on the plane’s exterior imagery, welcoming passengers to their official home at Disneyland, “Mickey’s Toontown.”

Alaska Airlines ‘Mickey’s Toontown’ Disney Livery launch from Spokane, Washington on Oct. 31, 2023. (Joe Nicholson/Alaska Airlines)

The plane’s design took artists more than 400 hours and 20 days to paint by hand from nose to tail, Alaska said.

It’s the newest Alaska Airlines plane designed in collaboration with Disneyland.

Sangita Woerner, Alaska’s senior vice president of marketing and guest experience, said guests have come to love the airline’s Disneyland-themed airplanes and this latest design marks the official return of Mickey Mouse to the Alaska fleet.

“Alaska’s long-standing relationship with the Disneyland Resort has helped to create unforgettable experiences for our guests and employees,” Woerner said. “As a family-friendly airline, it speaks to the care we strive to show everyday with these special touches.”

Alaska Airlines ‘Mickey’s Toontown’ Disney Livery launch from Spokane, Washington on Oct. 31, 2023. (Joe Nicholson/Alaska Airlines)

Mickey’s Toontown is the kid-centric portion of the park where the littlest guests can meet Disney’s most well-known characters, explore interactive exhibits and ride beloved rides like Roger Rabbit’s Car Toon Spin and Chip ‘n’ Dale’s GADGETcoaster.

That portion of the park has seen its own transformation in recent months. This past summer, after a yearlong closure, Mickey and friends welcomed the world back into Toowntown after some major renovations that made the land more inclusive for all.

As Alaska Airlines describes it, Mickey’s Toontown is “a whimsical and newly reimagined, animated neighborhood where families can explore, play, discover and unwind together while enjoying new interactive experiences, familiar favorites and the new attraction, Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway.”

Alaska Airlines ‘Mickey’s Toontown’ Disney Livery launch from Spokane, Washington on Oct. 31, 2023. (Joe Nicholson/Alaska Airlines)

To celebrate the debut of the “Mickey’s Toontown Express,” Alaska Airlines and Disney sent several special guests aboard the inaugural flight, which landed in Orange County. They were treated to priority boarding for families with young children, family seating at no additional charge, coloring books, and special snacks and picnic packs.

The plane will also offer Disney-themed snacks and activity books onboard while supplies last.

Sybil Crum, vice president of marketing and commercial strategy at Disneyland Resort, said this latest Alaska Airlines redesign mirrors the same reimagining Mickey’s Toontown has undergone.

“Our relationship with Alaska Airlines is more than 25 years strong and truly celebrates the magic of Disney,” Crum said. “We’re so delighted for the opportunity to create even more memorable experiences for our guests together.”

Mickey’s Toontown Express is taking off across the country now, and travelers can book a ride aboard for the next several years until it reaches “the end of its normal rotation.”