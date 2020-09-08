Aircrew that helped with Mammoth Pool Reservoir over the weekend recount miracle rescue

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — Hundreds of survivors who were trapped on Saturday near the Mammoth Pool Reservoir, are now home after the California National Guard airlifted them safety.

We’re hearing more from those involved. Madera resident, Sal Gonzalez, was camping with his friends on their annual trip at the Mammoth Pool Reservoir when flames started consuming the area, trapping more than 200 people.

“The area was torched, you know left to right, north to south,” Gonzalez said.

Many scrambling to find a safe place to shelter, from boats to in the water. The fire spread quickly. blocking the only exit road. The only option left to save their lives was to be airlifted out.

The California National Guard flying to the rescue, but the plumes of smoke caused several challenges.

“We knew this was a dire situation and we knew it wasn’t going to be like anything we’ve done in the past,” said Chief Warrant Officer Five, Joseph Rosamond, CH-47 pilot, Cal National Guard.

This is the aircrew that helped with the miracle rescue. People piled into the aircrafts, there were two helping the mission, a Chinook out of Stockton and a Blackhawk out of Fresno.

RELATED: Creek fire: Over 100 people trapped, 10 injured near Mammoth Pool, exit road blocked due to fire

Each did about three roundtrips, taking those who were injured first along with women and children. Rosamond, got emotional because a child he was helping to rescue reminded him of his own.

“It wasn’t until the second round that we really saw the injuries that we were bringing back that we realized there were a lot of people at that location and they all needed to get out, we were quickly running out of time and sparing some of those injuries, they were running out of time as well so we made decision to pack as many people as we could,” he said.

This photo shows what the trip on the aircrafts looked like, packed with families.

They were taken to the Fresno Airport where we’re told they were triaged.

Several people were transported to local hospitals, as of Monday three were discharged from Community Regional Medical Center and two from Clovis Community Hospital, four remain in the hospital in fair condition. Crews are now on standby to help where needed.

“As soon as we get an order for evacuees to be rescued from the area our guys as long as they’re able to, as long as visibility isn’t a factor we’ll send our guys out there to save those evacuees,” said Capt. Jason Sanchez with the California National Guard and the 144th Fighter Wing in Fresno.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.