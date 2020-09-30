Air quality in the Valley expected to get worse

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – There’s still a lot of fires going on throughout California with the San Joaquin Valley surrounded by them. The Valley Air District says although we may have experienced some nice weather and air over the last weekend, that will not be the case for the next few days.

“I could say by early next week we may even see some of the worst of it before things could potentially change,” said Jon Klassen, the Director of Air Quality Science and Planning for the Valley Air District.

Warmer conditions, high pressure and a smoked Valley floor–the recipe that made this summer’s air the worst on record are about to make a comeback.

“It’s almost like a jar that you keep adding more and more feathers to and as those feathers begin to get denser and denser in that jar it becomes less and less easy to see through the jar,” said Jaime Holt, the Chief Communications Officer for the Valley Air District.

Wildfires burned 3.8 million acres across California and the Valley Air District says that’s double the previous record set in 2018.

“This has been really exceptional and I would say this is the worst air quality, wildfire period that we’ve ever had,” said Klassen.

The Creek fire that blazed through Fresno and Madera counties is now on record as the largest fire in state history that is not a complex fire.

“If you see or smell smoke you’re being impacted by it and you should take steps to protect yourself from it,” said Holt.

The Valley Air District says the number one piece of advice they have for everyone is to try to stay indoors as much as possible.

