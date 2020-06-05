Air conditioner technicians helping combat spread of COVID-19 even during Valley temperatures

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — Air conditioning technicians are helping combat the spread of COVID-19 by wearing protective gear, even during Valley temperatures.

“At this point we’re keeping our masks on anytime we’re around other people. If we stop at the gas station to pump gas we’re putting our mask on. If we’re at the office. The only time we’re not putting our mask on is when we’re in the truck by ourselves,” Ian Cline with Allbritten said.

Cline says he sometimes switches masks during his workday because the places he works, like attics, can easily reach 120 degrees.

“We have to keep ourselves safe 100% of the time so that we can take care of any cooling needs for any of our elderly customers,” Cline said.

Cline says he can sometimes visit five or six homes in a day.

He says taking protective protocol seriously is part of good customer service.

“When we opened in 1937, it was Allbritten’s policy to remove your shoes at the door, so that we wouldn’t bring all the mud and everything inside the house.”

