World Ag Expo showcases innovation

For every kind of product that can be farmed, you can find tools for farming it at the World Ag Expo in Tulare. Farmers interested in innovations and new technology can go right to the source.

Mark Veteto of Vamco in Lindsay says although smart technology is built into the wind machines they make, much of the mechanics have not changed. ” We designed these in the mid-80s. We have never made a change on these gear boxes. We’ve been very happy with the production on 4,000 units we’ve put out.”

With temperature sensors in the fields, the machines can be set to turn on automatically.

Jeremy Weimer with Weedtechnis invented a machine that kills weeds with steam. His customers include organic farms and school districts. “The baseball diamonds so they don’t have to spray glyphosate around the kids anymore.”

Tulare business owner Blake Berberia invents farm machinery. He’s showcasing his time and labor-saving machines.

“It leaves a berm of dirt at the ends of each row and before this you’d have to go out with a shovel and dig out each berm by hand. Now you can sit in the tractor and this will dig the dirt for you.”