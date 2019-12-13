Some Christmas trees grown in the Valley

Many fresh Christmas Trees sold in the Valley come from Washington and Oregon because getting that classic Christmas tree look actually requires a climate of freezing temperatures.

But there are some types of Christmas Trees you can get grown right here in the Valley.

Hillcrest Christmas Tree Farm in Reedley is one such place.

Melissa Bautista says, “They do come from Hanford, Lemoore, Clovis, Madera. Pretty far away because there used to be when we started here in 92 there was 20 tree farms within 10 miles and now there’s none because it’s not a kind of the same idea there’s too many it’s not worth it. Now we’re it apparently.”

Bautista says even they’re feeling the shortage of Noble Firs and Frazier Firs this year. “Because just like palms and grapes and almonds and anything for a while the price goes down so people stop growing them. Price goes up everyone grows them. And then the price goes down again. It’s cyclical like any other ag product.”

The Noble Fir and Frazier Fir are “classic-looking” Christmas Trees that require freezing temperatures to be healthy.

“Because apparently when they freeze the sap runs and it holds the needles on.”

These trees can’t grow in the Valley. But Hillcrest Christmas Tree Farm does grow Monterey Long-needle pines for those who want to cut down their own Christmas tree. “

That family wants to get out there in that mud and cut a tree down. Once! We have some people who just gotta do it every year. … In a place like this where it’s more of an experience and not just go to a parking lot and get a tree.”