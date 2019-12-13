Breaking News
Senate backs measure affirming century-old Armenian genocide

Some Christmas trees grown in the Valley

Agriculture

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Many fresh Christmas Trees sold in the Valley come from Washington and Oregon because getting that classic Christmas tree look actually requires a climate of freezing temperatures.
But there are some types of Christmas Trees you can get grown right here in the Valley.

Hillcrest Christmas Tree Farm in Reedley is one such place.

Melissa Bautista says, “They do come from Hanford, Lemoore, Clovis, Madera. Pretty far away because there used to be when we started here in 92 there was 20 tree farms within 10 miles and now there’s none because it’s not a kind of the same idea there’s too many it’s not worth it. Now we’re it apparently.”

Bautista says even they’re feeling the shortage of Noble Firs and Frazier Firs this year. “Because just like palms and grapes and almonds and anything for a while the price goes down so people stop growing them. Price goes up everyone grows them. And then the price goes down again. It’s cyclical like any other ag product.”

The Noble Fir and Frazier Fir are “classic-looking” Christmas Trees that require freezing temperatures to be healthy.

“Because apparently when they freeze the sap runs and it holds the needles on.”

These trees can’t grow in the Valley.  But Hillcrest Christmas Tree Farm does grow Monterey Long-needle pines for those who want to cut down their own Christmas tree. “

That family wants to get out there in that mud and cut a tree down. Once! We have some people who just gotta do it every year. … In a place like this where it’s more of an experience and not just go to a parking lot and get a tree.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don’t Miss

Join the Pro Football Challenge
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact Investigative Reporter Erik Rosales and let him be

On Your Side.

Email erikrosales@cbsfresno.com

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.