Fresno school adds chickens

Fairmont Private School in Fresno has a new chicken coop.

In addition to preschool and kindergarten students, there are now four chickens.



Fairmont Private School director Lauren Gulley says, “It’s super important to us to provide the kids opportunities — learning opportunities that reflect the community they’re growing up in. Many of them have family members who are in agriculture.”



Instructors have built curriculum around the chickens including books, projects and songs. Students can give the chickens treats. Kindergartners will collect eggs each morning.



Teacher Gabby Carder says, “The kids are going to gain first and foremost responsibility, accountability. These are animals. These animals need food, water treat, snacks, all of those things to survive. Each class is going to have that responsibility to make sure that our chickens are getting those needs met and if we can meet those needs, the chickens give us eggs.

And that’s kind of the cool life cycle of how it goes because if the chickens don’t get what they want they don’t give us what we essentially desire. And so we give them all of the care and love that they need, they give us the eggs and then the eggs actually go to whoever wants them here at school. Once a carton of six is full we put it on the front desk and whoever wants it just goes and grabs it and they get six chicken eggs!”

