FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County has been bumped from the number one spot of the top agricultural producers in the United States.

On Tuesday, officials with the County of Fresno announced that the county has been named as the third top agricultural producer in the nation for 2021. The county had been ranked as the number one agricultural producer in 2020.

Kern County managed to edge out Fresno County for the number one spot in 2021, followed by Tulare County in second place.

Despite being in third place, agriculture production in Fresno County had a record-breaking gross value of $8,085,567,000 in 2021, up 1.47% from 2020.

Almonds were named Fresno County’s top crop for the ninth year in a row, valued at $1,441,392,000. Grapes were the county’s second top crop, with a gross value of $1,348,592,000.

Crops grown in Fresno County were exported to 96 countries around the globe.

You can find the full list of top-earning crops in Fresno County below: