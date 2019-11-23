Family goat dairy produces milk and spa products

Wherever you go in the Valley, there’s probably a dairy nearby.

Most are cow dairies. Some are goat dairies.

MN Borba Dairy in Atwater started out with five goats. They now have more than 1,500. They supply goat milk and spa products for the community here and beyond.

Owner Natalie Borba says, “They’re just so cute and friendly and social animals. They’re like having a whole herd of pets.”

Agriculture Sciences teacher Natalie Borba and her husband Mark began MN Borba Dairy five years ago.

Borba says, “My husband’s always had a passion for the agriculture industry and farming as well as me being a high school ag teacher. We really wanted to branch out and do something on our own.”

“It’s been really important to us to incorporate the sustainability piece of farming and agriculture so that is why we actually started doing the goat milk soap and spa products because it allows us to use some of our additional milk that doesn’t go to the creamery for health benefits for skin.”

Their goat milk soap and other spa products are available through their online store at www.vintagefarmsuds.com.

Borba says, “They love people. They’re super entertaining and raising them from babies was such fun. … It’s also been fun for our kids to be a part of and everybody to enjoy.”