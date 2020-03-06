A special kind of citrus available a limited time each year

Agriculture

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — They are a special kind of citrus available a limited time each year. Premium in size, peel, and flavor this is the time of year for Sumo Citrus.

Though not widely available, most of this special kind of citrus in the U.S. comes from Valley.

“You eat it and oh man that’s good,” Sumo Citrus grower, Brian Newfeld said.

Farmer Brian Newfeld says he was hooked the first time he tried the fruit ten years ago.  Now, he farms Sumo Citrus in Lindsay.

“The peel comes off in one piece. No mess. Segments are fully encased in a membrane. These little sacs have got the internal juice in it,” Newfeld said.

Sumo Citrus is the brand name of a Dekopon, a specialized kind of large mandarin from Japan.

“If you can imagine a softball size fruit hanging off this branch,” Newfeld said.

Growing a Sumo can cost twice what it costs to grow an everyday orange. That’s because these trees require some special attention, according to Newfeld.

Newfeld says they’re kept more trim, a little smaller than other trees you see around the Valley here. And there are ropes on the inside of each of them. It supports the branches to be able to hold up the heavier fruit.

“We’ve learned just a ton of strategies,” Newfeld said. There are challenges like too much sun or even sitting water on the fruit.

Newfeld says, in the end, the payoff is huge.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.