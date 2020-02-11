53rd World Ag Expo opens Tuesday

TULARE, California (KGPE) – The biggest farming event in the world is almost here. The 53rd annual World Ag Expo opens its doors Tuesday, Feb. 11 at the International Agri-Center in Tulare.

The event showcases more than 1,450 exhibits from farm equipment, to farm chemicals, communications, and technology.

World Ag Expo chairman Jim Parsley has been volunteering with the show for 33 years.

“They love the community,” says Parsley. “They feel special about this community. And this show is part of it.”

Visitors are expected from all over the United States and more than 50 countries around the world. 1,400 volunteers help run the event.

“When these people get here we want them to enjoy this party,” said Parsley. “We want them to appreciate being here.”

For a full schedule of events, more information about the show, or to purchase tickets for the 2020 World Ag Expo, go to the World Ag Expo website.

