Agencies come together for residents impacted by the Creek fire under one roof

CLOVIS, California (KSEE) – Fresno County opened up a one-stop shop, a local assistance center at Clovis Veterans Memorial District for residents impacted by the Creek Fire.

“This is a compilation of different agencies that are here, present and ready to assist,” said Oralia Gomez, the deputy director at Fresno County Department of Social Services.

More than 20 federal, state and local agencies such as the DMV, the Department of Mental Health and agencies for economic recovery and financial services, all came together under one roof.

“It’s really just trying to bring all these forces together for those impacted by the fires so that they don’t have to make calls or go visit to the different agencies individually, saving some time.”

One of the goals of the center is that people can take care of personal business and know that their information is safe.

“So, we’re here today on behalf of the governor to ensure that the practices are being adhered to,” said Mark Pazin, the chief of law enforcement at the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services.

It also strives to give people a little break during tough times.

“To ensure that those persons that have been evacuated aren’t suffering again and they get the proper attention with the services that they need.”

Monday was the first day Clovis Veterans Memorial opened to provide local assistance and a Tollhouse resident of seven years is thankful.

“The agencies have all been excellent. They’ve been so helpful and so kind and that’s what this world needs now is more love, not hate.”

The local assistance center will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week until further notice.

