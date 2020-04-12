Ag company paying it forward by surprising grocery shoppers in Madera

MADERA, Calif. (KGPE) — Shoppers at a Food 4 Less in Madera were in for a surprise on Saturday morning.

Shoppers at the Madera Food 4 Less got a surprise when they got to the checkout lanes and learned they didn’t have to pay for their groceries.

The agricultural company AMB Labor Services is considered essential and decided to pay it forward and help those who aren’t fortunate by paying $5,000 worth of groceries.

“We are paying for groceries during this time of uncertainty. We don’t know who has lost their job so we just want to give back to the community. Fortunately, we are an essential business so we are able to work. Some hairdressers, people who work in restaurants, bartenders, hotel maids, they aren’t able so hopefully, we can give back to someone in need right now,” Roy Martinez with AMB Labor Service said.

AMB Labor Services says it’s in the process of planning a food drive.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.