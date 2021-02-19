Ag and Industrial is a farmer favorite in the Central Valley

Ag and Industrial supply has been serving Central Valley farmers in Firebaugh for decades.

Butch and Janie Fleming have been running the business for 33 years, providing local farmers with hydraulic and spray part needs along with Honda engines and other brand name pumps. The store also has a small engine repair shop.

Their daughter Amanda Fleming-Speakes is now involved in the family businesses and she’s learned a lot from her parents about customer service and supporting the community.