After wrestling career comes to early halt, Hokit preparing for NFL opportunity

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) — Fresno State two-sport star Josh Hokit had some unexpected free time this weekend.

“I’m just working out a bunch and playing a lot of video games,” said Hokit over the phone on Saturday.

Instead of hanging out in his place near Fresno State, Josh was hoping to wrap up his college wrestling career with a flourish this weekend, by representing the Bulldogs at the NCAA Wrestling Championships at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

But last week, everything changed.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the NCAA decided to cancel all winter and spring sports championships, which included this year’s wrestling finale.

“I really was looking forward to the NCAA’s, and giving it all I got one last time,” said Hokit, who was going to be seeded No. 12 in the heavyweight division in Minneapolis, after finishing third at the recent Big 12 Championships. “But with it being canceled, it just left me in a state of confusion I guess.”

Hokit was hoping to improve upon last year’s result, when he earned All-American status, after finishing fifth at 197 pounds at the NCAA’s.

Even though he has only used three years of his wrestling eligiblity, and could have had the option of coming back to Fresno State next season exclusively as a wrestler, Josh is now focusing on his football future.

Hokit is in the process of hiring an agent, and said that two NFL teams, the 49ers and Patriots, have already shown some interest in him.

Hokit rushed for 1,260 yards and 17 touchdowns, caught a touchdown pass, and threw two touchdowns as well, after joining the Fresno State football program as a walk-on out of Clovis High in 2016. During his time as a Bulldog, he was also versatile, playing some linebacker and special teams.

Hokit sees his future in the NFL as a do-everything fullback in the mold of San Francisco’s Kyle Juszczyk.

“I would say, like a fullback, slash h-back, tight end-type guy, kind of like the 49ers fullback,” said Hokit.