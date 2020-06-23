After viral video, GoFundMe for Chicago ice cream man surpasses $25K for his retirement

News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO (WGN) — A Chicago family wants the community to help a local ice cream vendor retire.

On Father’s Day, Michaelangelo Mosqueda’s family bought all of 70-year-old Don Rosario’s paletas, which are Mexican ice pops.

They didn’t want Rosario to have to work in the heat or on a holiday.

Mosqueda created a GoFundMe page for Rosario to help him retire. The goal was to raise $10,000, and so far, it has surpassed $25,000.

Mosqueda posted the video of his family buying all the paletas from Rosario on social media, and it has now gone viral with more than 5 million views.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know