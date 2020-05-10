Adoption fees cheaper for one animal center in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — Adoption fees are cheaper at one animal center in Fresno.

At the Valley Animal Center, from Saturday through May 17, adoption fees for dogs and cats is now just $25 Due to the Bissell Pet Foundation grant.

People are now able to set up appointments to visit the center.

“It’s been working out great. it actually has been also providing our time, um, a little bit more one-on-one with future adopters and able to answer more questions and make sure they’re adopting the right fit for their family,” Business development manager at the Valley Animal Center, Devon Gillard said.

All animals are already fixed, microchipped, and given flea and tick treatments.

You can set up appointments online at www.valleyanimal.org.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.