Accused spree-killer Kori Muhammad leaves during court as witnesses and victims testify in his trial

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – On Friday, accused spree-killer, Kori Muhammad, chose to leave court again, as witnesses and victims testified in his murder trial.

Muhammad is accused of killing four men. Three of them during a shooting spree in downtown Fresno in 2017.

He’s also accused of killing a security guard at a Motel 6 on Blackstone, near Ashlan Avenue

In this first week of the trial, the prosecution has called over 40 witnesses to the stand.

Since Wednesday, mid-morning, Muhammad has been requesting to waive his presence in the courtroom, meaning he’s not there while witnesses are testifying.

In April 2017 these four men, Carl Williams, Zackary Randalls, Mark Gassett, and David Jackson were all shot and killed.

Police say Kori Muhammad confessed to the killings. His trial began with the prosecution and defense laying out their case.

The defense was quick to focus on Muhammad’s mental health issues.

“The evidence is going to show that Mr. Muhammad is a very sick man,” said Richard Beshwate, Muhammad’s lawyer.

Evidence was shown in court, from photos of the crime scenes to the video of the moment security guard, Carl Williams was shot and killed at the Motel 6 on Blackstone, near Ashlan.

On Tuesday, Juan R. Cavazos, the PG&E worker – who was with Randalls in a work truck when he was shot and killed – took the stand.

Cavazos was emotional, recalling the moment Randalls was shot.

“Mr. Randalls said that he told me, Ray, I’m…whew, excuse me,” Cavazos said.

Prosecutor said to Cavazos, “It’s okay, take your time sir, let me know when you’re ready.”

The judge offering Cavazos a short break to gather himself.

When Cavazos returned he said, “He just expressed to me, Ray I’ve been shot.”

Cavazos says he tried to get Randall’s help and took him to the Fresno Police Headquarters since it was nearby.

He says that’s when Randalls lost consciousness. “At that point, he just leaned over and put his head on my hand,” Cavazos said on the verge of tears.

Dozens of witnesses were called to testify, including a mother and daughter who took the stand, testifying Muhammad pointed a gun at them just before he allegedly shot and killed Mark Gassett.

The trial is expected to continue until the end of April.

Next week, we’re told we will hear the statements Muhammad made confessing he killed the four men.

