Accident knocks out power to more than 900 in northeast Fresno

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) –  Crews are working to clear the road after an accident knocked down a power pole in northeast Fresno on Monday.

Police said the crash happened around 11:30 a.m. at Herndon and Maple avenues.

Westbound Herndon Avenue is shut down between Maple and Cedar avenues.

The crash knocked out power to more than 900 customers.

For more information on the outage visit PGE.COM

No other details were immediately available.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don’t Miss

Join the Pro Football Challenge
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact Investigative Reporter Erik Rosales and let him be

On Your Side.

Email erikrosales@cbsfresno.com