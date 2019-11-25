Accident knocks out power to more than 900 in northeast Fresno

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Crews are working to clear the road after an accident knocked down a power pole in northeast Fresno on Monday.

Police said the crash happened around 11:30 a.m. at Herndon and Maple avenues.

Westbound Herndon Avenue is shut down between Maple and Cedar avenues.

The crash knocked out power to more than 900 customers.

For more information on the outage visit PGE.COM

No other details were immediately available.

