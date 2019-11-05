ACC releases full 2019-20 men’s basketball schedule

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — An avalanche hit an Indian army post Monday on a Himalayan glacier in the disputed Kashmir region, trapping at least eight soldiers under snow, the army said.

The avalanche struck the post at a height of 5,485 meters (17,995 feet) in the northern part of the Siachen Glacier and a search and rescue operation was underway, said army spokesman Lt. Col. Devender Anand.