‘Absolutely harrowing’: Madera County evacuee as firefighters work to protect her home

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORTH FORK, California (KGPE) – The Creek Fire continued to burn Wednesday, threatening thousands of homes in Madera County. 

About 4,000 residents are evacuated and 15,000 others under warnings. Fire crews worked from above and below, protecting homes near North Fork and in Cascadel Woods.

“The thought of losing that is just absolutely harrowing,” said Rachael Snyder. 

Synder and her family evacuated their home near South Fork.

“I’ve lived on that property for over 35 years I was born and raised there as were my siblings,” said Synder.

She saw her home in a video CBS47 Kirsten Mitchell posted on social media. She said it was a relief to see fire crews actively in the area working to protect her home. 

“Knowing the fire isn’t there yet and that crews are there defending the house, just really makes you feel better having that visual evidence,” said Snyder.

In the Bass Lake area Wednesday, homes still stood, untouched by fire. Overnight crews plan to continue working on containment lines across the county.

“There will be some late hours and hard work by the crews in there and so far everything has been going very well all the way to the north to Cascadel woods,” said Great Basin Team 1 Operations Section Chief Tyler Monroe. 

Fire officials say 82 structures have been lost by fire in Madera County, the extent of the damage is unknown at this time.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.