‘Absolutely harrowing’: Madera County evacuee as firefighters work to protect her home

NORTH FORK, California (KGPE) – The Creek Fire continued to burn Wednesday, threatening thousands of homes in Madera County.

About 4,000 residents are evacuated and 15,000 others under warnings. Fire crews worked from above and below, protecting homes near North Fork and in Cascadel Woods.

“The thought of losing that is just absolutely harrowing,” said Rachael Snyder.

Synder and her family evacuated their home near South Fork.

“I’ve lived on that property for over 35 years I was born and raised there as were my siblings,” said Synder.

She saw her home in a video CBS47 Kirsten Mitchell posted on social media. She said it was a relief to see fire crews actively in the area working to protect her home.

“Knowing the fire isn’t there yet and that crews are there defending the house, just really makes you feel better having that visual evidence,” said Snyder.

In the Bass Lake area Wednesday, homes still stood, untouched by fire. Overnight crews plan to continue working on containment lines across the county.

“There will be some late hours and hard work by the crews in there and so far everything has been going very well all the way to the north to Cascadel woods,” said Great Basin Team 1 Operations Section Chief Tyler Monroe.

Fire officials say 82 structures have been lost by fire in Madera County, the extent of the damage is unknown at this time.

