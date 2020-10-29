‘Absolutely devastating’: Last calf born to April the giraffe dies

News

by: fox8webcentral and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo Credit: East Texas Zoo and Gator Park via Facebook)

TEXAS (WJW) — Azizi, the last calf born to popular April the giraffe has died unexpectedly, according to East Texas Zoo and Gator Park.

Azizi was born in March of 2019 at Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York. April enthralled viewers worldwide with two live-streamed pregnancies and births.

According to a Facebook post by the zoo, where Azizi went to live when he was old enough, the giraffe died unexpectedly Tuesday after receiving treatment for a parasitic issue.

“The veterinary prescribed regimen of treatments appeared to be working, and Azizi was showing signs of improvement,” the post says. “However, on Tuesday, Azizi was down, and passed during a veterinary examination.”

The zoo said the calf died from a “twisted gut around his cranial mesenteric artery,” adding that the condition “was entirely unexpected and unpreventable.” The artery is the main provider of the blood supply of a giraffe’s intestine.

Animal Adventure Park also posted about the calf, saying his passing is “absolutely devastating.”

The page states: “We know that Azizi’s passing could not have been predicted nor prevented. His loss is absolutely devastating to our team, and he will be loved, missed, and cherished by the global Animal Adventure Park community. This news is heartbreaking, and we extend our condolences and support to the facility that Azizi called home.”

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.