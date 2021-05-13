Abandoned house fire throws heavy smoke above Downtown Fresno

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – An abandoned house is on fire near Downtown Fresno’s Community Regional Medical Center.

Thursday’s blaze was first reported around 3 p.m. in the area of Diana Street and Illinois Avenue. Battalion Chief Dan O’Meara said crews arrived within five minutes of being called and decided to take a defensive approach to fighting the fire.

The house is said to have been boarded up and abandoned and crews had been called to fires at that location before, O’Meara said. Homeless people have been known to inhabit the structure, but crews say a preliminary search found no one in the building.

According to Fresno Fire Department, no injuries were reported and the fire is under control.

Due to that call, and another in the area of Clovis and Dakota avenues, Fresno Fire Department posted on Twitter that medical aid calls were temporarily suspended.

