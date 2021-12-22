A week of rainy days, some heavy

It’s possible Fresno may get at least a little bit of rain every day for more than a week. Rain Thursday will be heavy and amounts may reach an inch.

A Winter Storm Warning is now in effect for the Sierra Nevada. The majority of this snow will fall Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Travel will be extremely difficult or impossible.

Expect total snowfall of 3 to 6 feet, with localized accumulations of up to 8 feet above 7,000 feet.

Oh, that Avalanche Warning? It’s for the Eastern Sierra in Mono and Inyo counties between Virginia Lakes on the north and Bishop Creek on the south. The Eastern Sierra Avalanche Center in Mammoth Lakes says, “Heavy snow combined with strong to extreme winds and a weak underlying snowpack will likely create widespread areas of unstable snow. Large human triggered and natural avalanches are likely.”

As for our side of the Sierra, snow levels are quite high right now and will drop Christmas Eve. This means places like Shaver Lake will get about 3.5″ rain by Saturday night and then snow after that eventually totaling some 2 feet or so.

Moderate to heavy rain from a band of wet weather crossing Central California this evening and then another tomorrow morning. Then rain and snow just about every day for a week except Christmas Day.

Temperatures will be warm overnight and Thursday.