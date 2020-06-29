A third inmate dies from COVID-19 at Avenal State Prison

Close to 600 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 as of June 1.

AVENAL, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Kings County Health Department reported a third COVID-19 death associated with Avenal State Prison Saturday.

The exposure of the patient is still under investigation. This individual was between the age of 50 and 64 years old, according to health officials.

It is the 21st virus-related death of an inmate in CDCR custody.

The first virus-related death at the prison was reported on June 20.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.



