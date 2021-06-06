A manicure robot is now painting nails in ten minutes for just $8

by: Rich DeMuro,

Posted: / Updated:

(KTLA) – A robot is now doing manicures in San Francisco.

A company named Clockwork says it has the world’s first nail painting robot, which paints nails in just 10 minutes.

The price? Just $8.

Right now, the robot doesn’t cut or shape nails, but the website hints those features could be coming soon.

TikTok user Elissa Maercklein posted a video of the robot with the caption “living in the future.”

@elissamaercklein

living in the future #nails #sanfrancisco #startups #siliconvalley

♬ good 4 u – Olivia Rodrigo

The company behind the bot says they design robots that “liberate people from everyday mundane tasks.”

Image courtesy Clockwork

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

