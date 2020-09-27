‘A little happy, a little sad:’ Several children who lost homes in Creek Fire receive new bikes

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — Saturday morning brought some joy during a tough time for several children and their families impacted by the Creek Fire.

“It feels really good, a lot of people have blessed us,” said 10-year-old Stallone Wood.

Wood is positive and brave, his mindset wise beyond his years after his family’s home near Pine Ridge School was consumed by the blaze.

“We can always rebuild it, we’re going to make it bigger and better,” Wood said.

His little brother Mavervick, holding strong at just 7-years-old, grateful for the community support but his heart he said is, “A little happy, a little sad.”

Amy and Scott Machado are hoping to lift some spirits by providing a stepping stone.

“And in that stepping stone is a little bit of a monetary gift back to you, that was provided not just by Scott and I, it was provided by the whole mountain community,” said Machado.

Through community donation and by selling shirts and other merchandise with the hashtag Mountain Strong on it, they raised more than $80,000.

“What a nice family, just putting all this together for everybody, and the community coming out and reaching out for everybody, it’s so sweet, it really is,” said Angelica Loughran, who lost her home in Creek Fire.

Loughran and James Gentry just moved into their home near Cressman’s two years ago.

They were looking forward to celebrating their daughter Luna’s first birthday in it.

“We went and saw it on Tuesday, we tried to look through some of the stuff but there wasn’t anything really left, we had a metal flag made out of horseshoes and that was about it that was all left,” Loughran said.

Loughran and others are thankful for all the love and support from the Valley and beyond.“It really helps out, it really does,” she said.

Loughran’s family has a GoFundMe Account to help them as they start over, click here if you would like to donate. https://www.gofundme.com/f/creek-fire-survivors?utm_source=customer&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link_all