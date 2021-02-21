FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — On Sunday morning, a large group gathered for the seventh weekly demonstration against the sale of Tower Theatre and potential re-zone.

They’ve formed a “Save the Tower Theatre Demonstration Committee,” and they have support from comedian Sarah Silverman and Broadway star Audra McDonald who tweeted about the issue.

“Every Sunday we are out here 8 a.m. to noon. We are masked, we are socially distanced, we have free food, we are also reaching out to the community, the house-less with care packages as well so we are doing a lot of stuff out here and we hope people can come out here and join us,’ Miguel Gastelum with Save the Tower Theatre Demonstration Committee said.

Neighboring businesses, Sequoia Brewing Company, and the Painted Table have joined in a lawsuit against the sale, arguing it violates part of their lease. The sale is still in escrow.