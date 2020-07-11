A Fresno non-profit is asking to supply more counselors to school campuses

FRESNO, Calif (KGPE) — State Superintendent of Schools, Tony Thurmond held a press conference with his task force on Friday, outlining the important role counselors have in a public school setting.

Executive Officer of Instructional Division for Fresno Unified, Heather Allen says the past few years they have really seen a push from the community to hire more counselors.

“You know teachers are just really busy, they got students, they are teaching class so when something is wrong with the student or the student needs someone to talk to really our counselors are our dedicated team of people who are there to respond and help kids when something comes up,” said Allen.

Fresno Unified has 87 counselors some being academic, others being a career, and some social and emotional support counselors.

Ashley Rojas with Fresno Barrios Unidos says this is the step in the right direction and she feels good it is being talked about at the state levels.

“While this has been a long fight we are really grateful for where we are now and we are hopeful about the leadership coming from Superintendent Thurmond,” said Rojas.

Rojas says they have been fighting for more counselors for years along with getting rid of police presence at public schools.

“There a tons of models to be looked at that are happening at other school districts, wellness models, and healing center models, that center and prioritize community members and community organizations,” said Rojas.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.