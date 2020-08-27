A few days left in “Clear the Shelters” event

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – We’re just days away from the end of the Clear the Shelters event and here are some things that the shelters want you to know before adding to your family.

“Really it’s a year round effort, but particularly for August it’s an opportunity to really bring awareness to homeless animals,” said Erin Ford-Horio, the supervisor at Clovis Animal Services.

Miss Winkles and many other shelters require an interest form to be filled out online as a first step to adopting. Additionally, adoption fees, a meet and greet with any currently owned pets and proof of pet approval if you don’t own your residence are some of the prerequisites before taking a buddy home.

“We do get a lot of those calls of people who find an animal and they can’t keep them at their house, so we just want to make sure it’s gonna be a successful adoption for both parties,” said Alisía Sánchez, the community relations coordinator at Valley Animal Center.

Due to COVID-19, most shelters are requiring appointments, but Valley Animal Center will do it a bit different Saturday.

“This Saturday for our big clear the shelters event, we are welcoming walk-ins, it’s only going to be for this day only.”

All the shelters recommend taking a look at their selection online beforehand.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.