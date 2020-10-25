9th annual Fresno Aids Walk held online due to pandemic

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — West-care held the 9th annual Fresno Aids walk entirely online due to the pandemic Saturday.

But the goal stayed the same, spreading awareness of the virus, honoring the heroes supporting the community, and remembering those lost to it.

“Although we don’t hear a lot about aids these days, it still exists. People are still being infected and losing their lives. In Fresno County, we still have newly diagnosed cases, especially among young men of color,” Founder, Jules Mastros said.

The event is usually held at Woodward Park.

