948 marijuana plants found inside a home in NW Fresno, man arrested

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno County Sheriff’s Office discovered a home with 948 marijuana plants inside with an estimated value of $950,000.

Narcotics detectives with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office say they went to a home at 3105 N. Bryan Avenue in Fresno on Jan. 31 where they arrested 39-year-old, Jaime Cisneros-Herrera.

A 15-year-old and 11-year-old child were also living at this house and were put on Child Protective Services. The kids were later placed in the care of their mother who lived at a different location, according to police.

Police say Herrera is the uncle of the children and were living with him for the convenience of going to nearby schools.

He was booked into the Fresno County Jail on charges of marijuana cultivation, possession of marijuana for sales and child endangerment. 

His bail was $32,000 and was bonded out the next day.

