91st annual Downtown Fresno Christmas Parade set to take place next month, some moderations

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The 91st Annual Downtown Fresno Christmas Parade is set to take place next month with some moderations due to the pandemic.

The parade takes place on Dec. 12 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Fulton Street in Downtown Fresno.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s parade will be a reverse parade, with participants decorating on-street parking stalls on Fulton Street between Tulare and Tuolumne streets.

Facemasks will be required to participate in the parade, officials say.

Visitors will be able to drive down Fulton Street to experience the parade from the safety of their car, and will not be allowed to walk down the street on foot.

The theme for this year’s parade is “A Night at the Drive-In.”

Parade participants will pick their favorite holiday movies and use them to inspire their decorations.

Participants can create a scene with props, backdrops, and costumes and can also bring a vehicle to use as a base for their decorations.

“Downtown Fresno Partnership has decided to move forward with doing a safe and fun alternative to the Christmas Parade in order to provide a positive holiday experience for our community. Having the reverse parade allows families to still enjoy this holiday tradition, especially in a year when we all need something to really celebrate.” Said Jimmy Cerracchio, CEO of Downtown Fresno Partnership.

To participate in the parade you can sign up here.

For more information about the 91st Annual Downtown Fresno Christmas Parade email erin@downtownfresno.org

