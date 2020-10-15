91-year-old Texas man votes for 1st time ever in a presidential election

ABILENE, Texas (NewsNation Now) — A 91-year-old man who was naturalized last year cast his ballot this week, marking his first time voting in a presidential election.

Humberto De La Vega walked to a Taylor County polling place with his son on Tuesday, the first day of early voting in Texas.

“I wanted to be counted,” the 91-year-old first-time voter told NewsNation affiliate KTAB.

De La Vega immigrated to the United States about 60 years ago. He gained residency but never pursued naturalization until last year, when he was sworn in as a U.S. citizen.

“I’ve had my opinions all these years but I couldn’t vote legally,” he said.

De La Vega said voting in this election was a special moment.

“I know I felt good, felt a warm feeling. I don’t know if everybody feels that way. Maybe they do it so often they don’t think about it, but for me it was a good experience,” he said.

De La Vega said he voted with his heart, and picked his candidates based on who could make a better future for his family.

“My four kids were born here. I owe it them, to my grandkids, my great-grandkids,” he said.

NewsNation affiliate KTAB contributed to this report.

