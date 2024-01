FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Nine drivers were arrested during a DUI checkpoint Saturday night in the city of Fresno, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Police say 38 drivers were cited for operating a vehicle unlicensed or with a suspended/revoked license, and 394 vehicles were contacted.

Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.