81-year-old man dead after vehicle collision near Orange Cove

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — An 81-year-old man is dead after colliding with a vehicle near Orange Cove in Fresno County Wednesday night, according to California Highway Patrol.

At around 5:30 p.m. officers with the Fresno Area California Highway Patrol responded to a call of a two-vehicle traffic collision in the area of Hill and Adams avenues.

Authorities say the 81-year-old man, was driving a Toyota Tacoma pickup on Hill Avenue, approaching the intersection of Adams Avenue when he failed to stop at a stop sign and entered the intersection, striking the front side of a Chevrolet Silverado.

Officers say the Chevrolet struck a dry drainage ditch and overturned while the Toyota came to rest on its wheels in the drainage ditch.

The victim died at the scene while the driver and a passenger inside the Chevrolet were both taken to Community Regional Medical Center for treatment for moderate injuries.

Authorities say alcohol and/or drugs are not suspected to be a factor in this collision. The investigation is ongoing.