8-year-old rescued at Reedley Beach last week dies, Valley Children’s says

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The 8-year-old girl who was rescued at Reedley beach last week has died, according to Valley Children’s officials.

Samantha Cruz-Pedro was on life-support at Valley Children’s Hospital and had tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

Police say last Wednesday, Cruz-Pedro and her family were enjoying the day at Reedley Beach when the water swept her away.

RELATED: 8-year-old girl rescued at Reedley Beach tests positive for COVID-19, 4 first responders in quarantine

Manjit Singh, 29, tried using his turban as a life-line to rescue the little girl. When that didn’t work, he jumped into the water to try and save the girl and two other children, an act of bravery that would cost him his life.

There are no other updates.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.