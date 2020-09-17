8 indicted by grand jury in $230K auto and ID theft conspiracy

News
Posted: / Updated:
B.F. Sisk Courthouse, Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Three people are facing auto-theft and identity-theft charges, which prosecutors say resulted in the purchase of six high-powered performance vehicles.

According to Fresno County District Attorney’s Office, a county judge partially unsealed a 72 count indictment charging Hoover Alford, Luis Mojica, and Noah Manley. The charges also involve a Fresno criminal street gang.

Five other people are still under seal. They are accused of using stolen information to purchase vehicles from several local dealerships including an online car seller.

Officials say that the charge claims that six vehicles, four Ford Mustangs, a Dodge Challenger, and a Chevrolet Camaro, were purchased using fraudulent California driver’s licenses and credit profiles. The total value of the vehicles involved exceeds $230,000.

The attempted purchase of a seventh vehicle was discovered to be fake during the transaction. Officials say that in addition to purchasing motor vehicles, fake driver’s licenses and credit profiles were also used to rent or attempt to rent several vehicles.

Officials say that several of those indicted were felons in possession of firearms and ammunition, and others had a history of committing identity theft offenses.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.