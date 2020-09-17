8 indicted by grand jury in $230K auto and ID theft conspiracy

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Three people are facing auto-theft and identity-theft charges, which prosecutors say resulted in the purchase of six high-powered performance vehicles.

According to Fresno County District Attorney’s Office, a county judge partially unsealed a 72 count indictment charging Hoover Alford, Luis Mojica, and Noah Manley. The charges also involve a Fresno criminal street gang.

Five other people are still under seal. They are accused of using stolen information to purchase vehicles from several local dealerships including an online car seller.

Officials say that the charge claims that six vehicles, four Ford Mustangs, a Dodge Challenger, and a Chevrolet Camaro, were purchased using fraudulent California driver’s licenses and credit profiles. The total value of the vehicles involved exceeds $230,000.

The attempted purchase of a seventh vehicle was discovered to be fake during the transaction. Officials say that in addition to purchasing motor vehicles, fake driver’s licenses and credit profiles were also used to rent or attempt to rent several vehicles.

Officials say that several of those indicted were felons in possession of firearms and ammunition, and others had a history of committing identity theft offenses.

