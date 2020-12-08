73-year-old woman hit and killed while riding her bike

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A 73-year-old woman was killed while riding her bike Monday night.

The California Highway Patrol says the woman was hit around 11:15 p.m. near Academy and Sierra avenues.

The CHP says the woman on her bicycle along the right shoulder of northbound Academy Avenue, north of Sierra Avenue. They say she veered to the left and went into the northbound lane of Academy where she collided with a Toyota Sequoia pickup driven by a 40 year old man.

The CHP say the woman was thrown off her bike and onto the road. She was flown to Community Regional Medical Center by a life-flight helicopter where she later died.

Alcohol or drugs are not believed to be a factor in this collision.