73 final recommendations from Fresno Commission for Police Reform announced

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The 73 final recommendations from the Police Reform Commission – to be handed over to the Fresno City Council this week – were announced Tuesday.

One of the recommendations finds that the two entities now overseeing the department, the Office of Independent Review and the Civilian Police Advisory Board, need to be strengthened. It recommends a new civilian oversight board be created to replace the civilian police advisory board..

A list of the 73 recommendations can be found here.

No other information was immediately available.

