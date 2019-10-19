70-year-old woman dies after losing control of car on Highway 41 in Coarsegold

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – At around 4 p.m. a 70-year-old woman was driving on Highway 41 near Coyote Hollow Lane in Coarsegold when she lost control of her sedan.

She hit the embankment and rolled over several times and was ejected from her car. CHP says she died at the scene.

No other vehicles were involved.

Investigators say the woman might have experienced a health issue right before she lost control. Drugs or alcohol are not to be a factor in the crash.

The victim was later identified as Cindi Hayes of Coarsegold by the Madera County Sheriff’s Office.

