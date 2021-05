FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Hundreds of people in Fresno laced up their running shoes for a good cause on Saturday.

The 6th annual Support Blue Run was held at Woodward Park.

The event was organized by the Fresno Police Chaplaincy. It marked the end of National Police Week.

Participants showed their support for law enforcement with a 10k, 5k, or two-mile walk. All proceeds will help support local men and women in blue.