$6M of Measure C money going towards a railroad underpass in central Fresno

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – Funding is approved to design a railroad underpass in central Fresno at Blackstone and McKinley.

The project is being supported by $6 million from Measure C and will allow the City of Fresno to begin the design process and environmental studies. The plan to create double grade railroad separation was announced by Fresno County Supervisor Steve Brandau on Facebook

“Back when I was going to Fresno City College in the 90’s, I remember getting stuck by a train there and I was already late for class,” said Brandau.

“So this is going to be a great project. It’s going to allow students to go back and forth, in and out of the campus much more easily, will help with air quality, and a lot of great things.”

An average of 37 trains a day cross the tracks in the area of Blackstone and Mckinley. Construction is expected to begin at the end of 2022 and be completed by 2025.

