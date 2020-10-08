69-year-old’s relatives sought by Coroner’s Office

VISALIA, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County Coroner’s Office is searching for the relatives of a 69-year-old man who was found dead in his bedroom by his roommates.

According to the Coroner’s Office, Mauro Carrillo was found deceased on Oct. 3. There was no evidence of trauma and his death is considered natural at this time.

The Coroner’s Office is searching for any relatives of Mauro Carrillo. Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Webb or Sgt. Rhoads of the Tulare County Sheriff’s Coroner’s Office at (559) 687-7000.

