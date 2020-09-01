68-year-old trucker beaten to death in apparent road rage incident on Missouri highway

O’FALLON, Missouri (KTVI) – Missouri authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a person accused in the fatal beating of a 68-year-old man in an apparent road rage incident.

According to a state police spokesperson, the Missouri State Highway Patrol and O’Fallon police responded to a report of a fight on I-64 around 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

Police found a man, later identified by family as Ron Lawson, of Winfield, Missouri, unconscious at the scene.

The man was hospitalized and later died from his injuries, state police said.

“I’ve got a little boy that has the same birthday as my dad’s birthday and now I have to celebrate and mourn on my son’s birthday every year because that piece of us is gone,” said his daughter Leah Lawson.

Ron Lawson’s family said he was a truck driver and was always safe on the road. They are asking for the public’s help in finding the suspect.

“The location where he was at is always a busy place. It was on a Sunday morning, Sunday early afternoon,” said Ron Lawson’s son, Jason. “There had to be somebody somewhere that seen something. For my family, please just somebody, please, speak up.”

A GoFundMe page has been established to help the family with funeral expenses.

Witnesses have sent pictures to a St. Charles County Facebook page of the suspect’s vehicle – a 2019 or 2020 black Dodge 2500 or 3500 diesel truck. The truck was towing a white car trailer with vertical ramps.

Authorities have not yet released a description of the suspect.

Witnesses said the attacker left the scene in a 2019 or 2020 black Dodge 2500 or 3500 diesel truck. The truck was towing a white car trailer with vertical ramps. (Missouri State Highway Patrol)

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.